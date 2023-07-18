Trader Joe’s Has New Colorful Animal Planters & You’ll Want All 4
Apartment Therapy’s annual Small/Cool Contest is back again! Look inside 71 homes and tell us which is the smallest and coolest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000. Start voting now!
Trader Joe’s is not making it any easier to curb your plant collection. The grocery store just released a new set of ceramic planters that scream summer with their bright colors and cheery faces, and yeah … you’re definitely going to pick up all four, aren’t you?
Spotted at a Trader Joe’s location in New Jersey on July 15, the brand-new bright and bold animal succulent planters aren’t going to be in stock for long. There are four new characters in total (a blue cat, a pink dog, a yellow armadillo, and a green chameleon) and each one is decked out in fun and funky patterns.
“Ohmygoodness!!” one commenter wrote on the Trader Joe’s and Target Finds Instagram account’s post. “So cute!! Hope I can score one.”
For just $5.99, you can grab your favorite critter and add a new succulent to your lineup. It looks like each animal planter comes with something different, but each succulent is “simple care,” as the labels suggest.
Just add water when the soil is completely dry and place your succulent in bright, indirect sunlight to keep it healthy and growing.
And the succulents aren’t planted directly in the ceramic animal planters, which means you can easily repot your plant in something different when the time comes. These little critters make for excellent starter pots for any type of offshoot or propagated plant — just make sure you add rocks at the bottom for proper drainage if they don’t already come with holes.
Trader Joe’s has done it again. Perfect for gifting or adding a bit of color to your desktop, these planters are about to become an all-time favorite in your collection.