The Groovy $6 Trader Joe’s Disco Ball Planters I’m Buying in Bulk for New Year’s
If you’re headed to a friend’s house this New Year’s Eve, you won’t want to arrive empty-handed. Sure, a bottle of champagne or prosecco is a must, but an extra little something something, like this groovy disco ball planter from Trader Joe’s will really make your host’s eyes sparkle. And for just under $6, you can honestly get one for everyone at the party.
Available in both rose gold and traditional silver, these mini disco balls have been converted into succulent planters and are a huge hit with Trader Joe’s shoppers — especially with New Year’s Eve in the not-so-distant future. Like most of TJ’s succulent planters, each one comes with a unique plant like a woolly rose, a mini hawthoria, or other types of echeveria succulents.
All of them like to stay fairly dry, so if you’re wondering how to care for succulents, the main thing you need to be mindful of is to avoid feeding them too much champagne as the ball drops — er, water. I mean water.
“Too cute,” one person commented on a recent Trader Joe’s Obsessed Instagram post.
“I need 11 of them.” Another person added, “I love that disco is everywhere!!! So so so cute.”
And, of course, these disco ball planters are great pieces of home decor well past New Year’s Eve. Sparkle never goes out of style, after all. Some people think they may be inspired by a few chart-topping artists. “Cue Renaissance by the iconic mother of the house @beyonce,” someone else commented, with another person saying, “Queue the song ‘Mirrorball’ by Taylor Swift.”
Is popstar-core a thing, and if not, can we make it one?
These planters are available at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide right now, so grab a bunch while they’re still in stock and before the ball drops at midnight on January 1 to start your 2024 with a little bit of glitter.