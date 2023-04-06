Trader Joe’s Is Selling an Easter Basket Full of Succulents
Sure, chocolate eggs, jelly beans, and loads of pastel-colored confetti are fun things to wake up to on Easter morning — no matter how old you are. But Trader Joe’s has adult-ified the traditional Easter basket and turned it into something that won’t give you a stomachache. TJ’s is selling succulent-filled Easter baskets dotted with purple and white flowers that will make your Easter morning full of blooms.
“New Succulent Easter baskets spotted at Trader Joe’s this morning for only $12.99,” Alex behind the @traderjoesnew Instagram account wrote in an April 2 caption. “How beautiful are these??? Thank you @theveganactress for sharing these with us they where spotted in Laguna Niguel, CA.”
Each basket of assorted succulents is wrapped in burlap and decorated with spring flowers and raffia. It definitely gives Easter vibes, despite there being no candy in sight.
According to the comments, these Easter baskets have also shown up in Providence, Rhode Island; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Framingham, Massachusetts.
And even if your local Trader Joe’s isn’t offering the succulent Easter baskets, you can still use them as inspiration for potential gifts for this upcoming holiday, as one commenter pointed out.
“Inspiring me to make this,” they wrote. “Take an old Easter basket and some backyard succulents with potting soil. Dress it up with some ribbon.” Easy-peasy.
Trader Joe’s has a full lineup of spring flowers right now so you don’t have to wait for April showers to bring them in May. Whether you celebrate Easter or not, who wouldn’t love to receive this little basket full of succulents as a gift? It’s just too cute to pass up.