And last but not the least, Trader Joe’s Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Candle ($3.99). Each candle is hand-poured, made from a neutral soy wax blend, and has notes of cinnamon, cloves, and caramel to go with that creamy vanilla and sweet pumpkin scent. It’s a must-have when setting the mood for a cozy autumn night in.



As always, don’t delay your trip to TJ’s. With everyone now preparing for the season, expect these pumpkin-themed items to be sold out fast, if not already. Gourd luck!