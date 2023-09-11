Trader Joe’s New and Returning Pumpkin Products Are Back on Shelves
The start of fall is near, and to welcome the season, Trader Joe’s has stocked its shelves with new and returning pumpkin-themed products. A recent video from TikTok content creator @traderjoestaslia shows us some of the items we can expect to see on our next grocery run.
@traderjoestalia New and Returning Products from Trader Joe’s! #traderjoes #traderjoesfoodreviews #traderjoeshaul #traderjoesmusthaves #traderjoescookbook #traderjoesfinds #traderjoeslist #fyp #fypシ #viral #trending #heathymealideas #healthymeal #healthyrecipe #easyrecipe #easyrecipes #traderjoestalia #falltraderjoes #falltraderjoes2023 ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune
First is the Pumpkin Body Scrub ($6.99), which is made with exfoliating brown sugar, sunflower, jojoba seed oils, and pumpkin. According to TJ’s, the scrub “will slough away dry skin in no time, leaving you silky-soft and smelling of sweet (but not overpoweringly sweet) pumpkin spice.”
Trader Joe’s adds that if you want to double-down on the gourd-infused skincare, you can also try their Pumpkin Body Butter ($4.99). It contains coconut oil, shea butter, and pumpkin seed oil, a mixture that can nourish and replenish very dry skin.
In the food and beverage section, there’s La Colombe Coffee’s Pumpkin Spice Latte ($2.99), made with cold brew and real pumpkin puree. Its makers describe it as: “a clean take on a Fall favorite that has a fraction of the sugar offered in a traditional PSL and even more caffeine per volume.”
Your dog can enjoy your fall celebrations, too. TJ’s Pumpkin Maple Bacon Flavored Stuffies ($4.49) have two flavorful layers. Inside is a soft, chewy layer filled with natural maple and bacon flavor. This is then wrapped in a soft-textured pumpkin shell to create a taste that dogs really love. “Or so they tell us,” the company said.
And last but not the least, Trader Joe’s Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Candle ($3.99). Each candle is hand-poured, made from a neutral soy wax blend, and has notes of cinnamon, cloves, and caramel to go with that creamy vanilla and sweet pumpkin scent. It’s a must-have when setting the mood for a cozy autumn night in.
As always, don’t delay your trip to TJ’s. With everyone now preparing for the season, expect these pumpkin-themed items to be sold out fast, if not already. Gourd luck!