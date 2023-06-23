Sure, you can still pick up your favorite fresh stems, but having these felted sunflowers as a backup for when the wilt starts to set in is a fun way to keep your centerpiece bright and lively. Of course, you’ll miss the slightly-sweet scent of actual sunflowers, but these low-maintenance alternatives might end up winning you over.



Head to your local Trader Joe’s to see if these felted bouquets are in stock. Grab a bunch now and enjoy them all summer long (and then next summer, and then the summer after that, too!).