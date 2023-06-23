Trader Joe’s is Selling Felted Flowers To Make a Long-Lasting Bouquet
Shopping in the Trader Joe’s floral section is a beloved pastime before grabbing groceries, thanks to the bouquets of gorgeous flower arrangements at an incredibly reasonable price. But like all flowers, fresh-cut stems usually only last a few days before you have to go back to pick up a new bunch. To solve this issue, Trader Joe’s just released bouquets of felted flowers that will last forever.
Spotted by the creator behind the Trader Joe’s Treasure Hunt Instagram account, the grocery store is offering their new felted sunflowers in both bright yellow and orange. Each bouquet looks like it comes with four flowers and each bunch costs just under $20.
“Here’s something you don’t see every day!” the caption of the Trader Joe’s Treasure Hunt post reads. “Giant Felted Sunflowers have been spotted at Trader Joe’s! Will you pick some up!?”
Unlike the faux flowers you can find at the craft store, these Trader Joe’s blooms are made to look crafted with thick, bright felted wool. TJ’s has offered felted items in the past — for example, their felted garlands have always been big during the holiday season.
Sure, you can still pick up your favorite fresh stems, but having these felted sunflowers as a backup for when the wilt starts to set in is a fun way to keep your centerpiece bright and lively. Of course, you’ll miss the slightly-sweet scent of actual sunflowers, but these low-maintenance alternatives might end up winning you over.
Head to your local Trader Joe’s to see if these felted bouquets are in stock. Grab a bunch now and enjoy them all summer long (and then next summer, and then the summer after that, too!).