Trader Joe’s Newest Planter Is So Cute, You’ll Want One in Every Color
Trader Joe’s just dropped the cutest planter of the summer. It’s called the “Succulent Under the Sea” planter, but in actuality it’s a mini gluggle jug (sometimes just called glug jugs or glug glug jugs) and it’s going to be a centerpiece on your summer dinner party table all season long.
“Did you know these Succulents under the Sea are actually called Glug Jugs?” the creator behind the Traders & Beyond Instagram account wrote in their caption. “Remove the plant from these cute planters to hear the gurgling noise when you pour!”
Gluggle jugs were first made by a ceramics company located in England at the end of the 19th century. Traditionally, they’re made to look like koi fish with the curled tail acting as a handle, and every gluggle jug makes that iconic burbling noise when the liquid is poured from the fish’s mouth.
According to the Trader Joe’s planters’ signage, these jugs are supposed to be used to bottom water the succulents planted in the plastic growing tray inside. Fill the jug up about a quarter inch, then put the grow pot back inside and your succulent will remain lush. Or, you can plant the succulent in a different planter and use the jug for a mini serving of lemon water — up to you!
The gluggle jug planters are being sold for $5.99 and come in white, blue, and gray. You can collect all three if you’re a gluggle jug fan, or grab just one to add to your ever-growing collection of Trader Joe’s planters. If the store doesn’t stop making cute plant pots soon, you’ll have to upgrade your house to fit them all.