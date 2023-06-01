Newsletters
News
News
Plants

Trader Joe’s Newest Planter Is So Cute, You’ll Want One in Every Color

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published about 8 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Trader Joe's grocery store in Virginia with sign for we support our black community
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

Trader Joe’s just dropped the cutest planter of the summer. It’s called the “Succulent Under the Sea” planter, but in actuality it’s a mini gluggle jug (sometimes just called glug jugs or glug glug jugs) and it’s going to be a centerpiece on your summer dinner party table all season long.

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

“Did you know these Succulents under the Sea are actually called Glug Jugs?” the creator behind the Traders & Beyond Instagram account wrote in their caption. “Remove the plant from these cute planters to hear the gurgling noise when you pour!”

Gluggle jugs were first made by a ceramics company located in England at the end of the 19th century. Traditionally, they’re made to look like koi fish with the curled tail acting as a handle, and every gluggle jug makes that iconic burbling noise when the liquid is poured from the fish’s mouth. 

According to the Trader Joe’s planters’ signage, these jugs are supposed to be used to bottom water the succulents planted in the plastic growing tray inside. Fill the jug up about a quarter inch, then put the grow pot back inside and your succulent will remain lush. Or, you can plant the succulent in a different planter and use the jug for a mini serving of lemon water — up to you! 

The gluggle jug planters are being sold for $5.99 and come in white, blue, and gray. You can collect all three if you’re a gluggle jug fan, or grab just one to add to your ever-growing collection of Trader Joe’s planters. If the store doesn’t stop making cute plant pots soon, you’ll have to upgrade your house to fit them all.

 

How-To Toolkits