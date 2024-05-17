Shoppers Are Loving this Adorable Trader Joe’s Plant Find (It’s Just $13!)

Although succulents are famously low-maintenance — some even say that they “thrive on neglect” — they still have a set of needs that are worth taking into account. You want to make sure that you place your succulents in an area that gets bright, indirect sunlight. If they appear to get “leggy” and grow towards sunlight, invest in a grow light to keep them healthy or move them closer to the window. Succulents should not be watered unless their soil is dry.



Whether you’re looking for new plants or want to add an unconventional touch to your gallery wall, pick up one of these eye-catching framed succulent gardens at Trader Joe’s the next time you’re grocery shopping.