Trader Joe’s Is Selling Cute Planters That Look Like Tiny VW Vans
If you’ve always wanted one of those classic VW vans but can’t afford it, here’s the next best thing.
Trader Joe’s has brought back their popular planters that look like tiny Volkswagen vans. In a post by Instagram account @traderjoesflynnatic, you see a shelf filled with the adorable pots.
The design depicts the van in miniature form, with the back having a license plate that reads, “peace.”
There are several colors to choose from, including blue, brown, and green. As for the plant the pots carry, it’s a selection of various foliage.
Of course, the planters are much more affordable than the actual vehicle. A real VW will set you back upwards of $39,000 but this hipster pot only costs $5.99 each.
You’ll need to hurry to your nearest TJ’s, though, as these planters are highly sought-out and tend to sell out quickly. For those unable to secure one, there are many other plants available. Another Instagram post from @traderjoesobsessed also reveals that Trader Joe’s is currently offering plumeria for $12.99, an assortment of organic herbs for $2.49, gardenia for $17.99, and ponytail palm for $12.99, among others.