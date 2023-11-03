Grab Trader Joe’s Festive Holiday Garlands Before They Sell Out
The holiday season is approaching, meaning that it’s almost time to deck the halls. If you’re ready to start hunting for new holiday decor, Trader Joe’s is here to help you get started. The popular grocery chain is now selling felted wool garlands to give your home a cheery pop of color for the rest of the year.
Instagram content creator Alex (@traderjoesnew) highlighted the $9.99 product in a November 1 post. The garlands come in three different color options: one in blue and white, one in gray and white, and one in green, red, and white.
According to the official Trader Joe’s website, each felted wool garland is hand-made in Nepal with 100% New Zealand’s sheep’s wool. Using a process known as “felting,” local crafters wrap the wool into loose balls.
“At nine feet long, this gorgeous garland adds the perfect ‘finishing touch’ to a small-sized Christmas tree,” the description reads. “Or, if Christmas isn’t your thing, skip the tree and decorate a window, a mantel, or even a cactus instead!”
If you can’t find them at your local store, you can find similar handmade garlands online with the same cheerful wintry vibes. Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s is stocking plenty of other seasonal home decor to help you celebrate the impending holiday season. Next time you’re there shopping, keep your eyes out for the brand’s 2023 advent calendars, which are available in six different varieties for just $1.29 apiece.
Buy: Glaciart Felt Pom Pom Holiday Garland, $17.73