Trader Joe’s Is Selling Stunning Hydrangea Plants for Just $10 (In 3 Colors!)
These days, you can head to Trader Joe’s and complete your grocery run and find stunning new flowers and plants for your home all in one go. Case in point: The beloved retailer is currently selling hydrangea plants in self-watering pots for only $9.99 apiece.
Instagram content creator @traderjoesobsessed highlighted the find in a recent video, in which she went through recent additions to Trader Joe’s plant section. The hydrangeas in her video come in a range of pink, periwinkle, and green varieties, although inventory will vary from store to store.
“Bought 2 [hydrangeas] about 3 weeks ago,” one commenter wrote. “Put them in a large pot indoors and they look amazing!! I’m going back now to see if I can grab more! 😂”
The clip also featured peeks at a wide array of other plants, including campanula plants (aka bellflowers) for $5.99, spring cacti for $6.99, mini rose plants for $5.99, and freesia plants for $8.99.
Fun fact: Hydrangeas are actually flowering shrubs that can grow up to 15 feet tall in an open space. If you’re going to pot yours, they do best when they’re potted in large-enough planters that are made from non-porous drainage holes. Make sure your hydrangea has a lot of water — even when it’s in a self-watering pot — and mulch around your plant to keep the soil cool and damp.
If heading to Trader Joe’s isn’t an option for you, you can grab a similar hydrangea plant from Walmart for $14.97. Although Walmart’s hydrangeas carry a slightly higher price tag, the plants are available for both home delivery and pickup, unlike Trader Joe’s.