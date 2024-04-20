Trader Joe’s Is Selling Stunning Hydrangea Plants for Just $10 (In 3 Colors!)

Fun fact: Hydrangeas are actually flowering shrubs that can grow up to 15 feet tall in an open space. If you’re going to pot yours, they do best when they’re potted in large-enough planters that are made from non-porous drainage holes. Make sure your hydrangea has a lot of water — even when it’s in a self-watering pot — and mulch around your plant to keep the soil cool and damp.



If heading to Trader Joe’s isn’t an option for you, you can grab a similar hydrangea plant from Walmart for $14.97. Although Walmart’s hydrangeas carry a slightly higher price tag, the plants are available for both home delivery and pickup, unlike Trader Joe’s.