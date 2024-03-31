Aldi Has Gorgeous $9 Hydrangeas for Sale (You’ll Want Both Colors!)
As any Aldi fan can tell you, the retailer is much more than just a grocery store. For instance, you can score great deals on popular plants as gardening season ramps back up in addition to your kitchen basics. This week Aldi is selling 6” azalea and hydrangea plants in assorted colors for just $8.49 apiece.
TikTok content creator @aldi.mademedoit shouted out the find in a recent video, in which she went through this week’s Aldi Finds, aka limited-time inventory items that the store stocks each week.
“I really love these flowers,” she said in the TikTok. “I’m thinking of grabbing a few for my front porch, especially with Easter coming up.”
The product images depict pink azaleas and pink and blue varieties of hydrangeas, but plant availability will likely vary based on what your Aldi location has to offer that day. Unfortunately, the plants aren’t currently available for pickup or delivery from Aldi’s online shopping website, so you’ll have to head to your local store if you’re hoping to grab one for yourself. Pro tip: The plants’ product code is 707839.
If heading to Aldi isn’t an option for you, you can order a similar azalea plant from Plants.com starting at $39.99. Although this is certainly a higher price tag, the store ships directly to your home and sends plants pre-potted. You can order a similar hydrangea plant from Walmart for $14.97.
When it comes to caring for your plants, make sure to give hydrangeas a lot of water — especially if they’re newly planted. We recommend potting your hydrangea in a large-enough planter that’s made from non-porous material and has proper drainage holes. Meanwhile, azalea plants do best in partial to full sunlight and acidic, well-draining soil that is kept consistently moist.