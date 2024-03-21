This 30-Piece Food Storage Set at Aldi Is Only $5 (It’ll Fly Off Shelves!)

The assorted set includes eight 5.9-ounce containers, two 18.9-ounce containers, four 25.7-ounce containers, and one 38.5-ounce container with matching red or blue lids for all 15 pieces. In case you’re bringing lunch to work, toss it in one of these containers; each container is microwave-safe and freezer-friendly for all of your leftovers. After you’re done using it, skip adding it into your kitchen sink and place it in the top rack of the dishwasher.