This 30-Piece Food Storage Set at Aldi Is Only $5 (It’ll Fly Off Shelves!)
As if you needed another reason to shop at Aldi, this week’s new product release unveiled a heap of cooking accessories and bakeware that belong in your kitchen. This includes another food storage set from the retailer, and it’s an unbelievable deal at only $5. Thanks to Crofton’s newest 30-piece set of assorted containers, you won’t have to worry about searching through your cabinets to store your food.
The assorted set includes eight 5.9-ounce containers, two 18.9-ounce containers, four 25.7-ounce containers, and one 38.5-ounce container with matching red or blue lids for all 15 pieces. In case you’re bringing lunch to work, toss it in one of these containers; each container is microwave-safe and freezer-friendly for all of your leftovers. After you’re done using it, skip adding it into your kitchen sink and place it in the top rack of the dishwasher.
If your local Aldi doesn’t have this set in stock, Walmart has you covered. A 40-piece storage set of Rubbermaid containers will cost you a little more, but it’s worth it for the extra amount. According to the Walmart reviews, customers love the product so much that they’ve gifted them to their loved ones.
If your current Tupperware is stained from spaghetti or missing a lid, it’s time to head to Aldi and treat yourself to this steal.