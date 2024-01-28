This “Durable” 16-Piece Food Storage Set at Aldi Is Only $8
When it comes to buying affordable kitchenware and cooking accessories, Aldi is always waiting for you with open arms (and aisles!). Ranging from a triple slow cooker to a stand mixer, you can easily shop for groceries and cookware at the same time, especially with the latest addition to Aldi’s kitchen products.
This 16-piece set from Crofton is ideal for meal prepping and food storage, and it’s only $8. If your cabinet is filled with stained Tupperware with missing lids, consider this your sign to head to Aldi.
All eight containers have matching colorful lids and volume markers to measure their contents, and there are five different sizes to choose from. In case you need to store homemade ice cream or frozen fruit, save yourself some time and toss anything into these freezer-friendly containers. While you’re reheating any leftovers in the microwave, each lid conveniently provides ventilation, and the containers are dishwasher-friendly for an easy cleanup.
If it’s not clear enough, Aldi has been on top of it when it comes to organization in the kitchen. The cabinet organizer that seamlessly stores any plastic wrap, to-go bags, or tinfoil has been a holy grail for shoppers, and the store’s $13 storage baskets are extremely convenient for eliminating cabinet clutter.
With a price this low, these containers will fly off Aldi’s shelves and hopefully find their way to your cabinet shelves. If the food storage set is unavailable at your nearest Aldi, check out this similar airtight set of containers from Amazon.