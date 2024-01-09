The $13 Storage Baskets at ALDI That Shoppers Are Buying in Bulk
Since it’s January, you’ve probably been checking things off your resolutions list, which could include organizing pantries and cabinets, cleaning corners, or donating old items. With our 18-day January Cure program, it’s a convenient time to start the new year off with a decluttered space. Giving your bathroom a complete refresh isn’t the easiest task, but one item from ALDI, it might become a bit easier.
The latest addition to the retailer’s Huntington Home line is a collection of bathroom storage items, which includes the Huntington Home Seagrass Bathroom Decor. For $13, you have three items to choose from: a two-pack of baskets, a two-pack of trays, or a large basket. Depending on the product, you’ll have a black or brown basket that appears to be made with rattan, so they’ll automatically fit in with any decor.
The tray is perfect for any trinkets that remain in your bathroom like fragrances, jewelry, or beauty products. On the other hand, the smaller baskets are ideal for medium-sized items like haircare, skincare, or hygiene products. For the bigger baskets, you can probably fit anything inside, but it would be a nice way to organize your toilet paper or flat irons/hair dryers. Your bathroom, your rules.
In case you’re not located near ALDI, The Container Store has a similar woven basket that will do the job, plus it’s available online. You might fall in love with these baskets and end up purchasing more for your living room and bedroom.
While you’re reorganizing, check out ALDI’s other selection of bathroom products that are under $10, like an absorbent bath mat or luxury shower curtain. Have no fear — the clutter that hides underneath your bathroom cabinet won’t be there much longer, especially after a trip to ALDI. While you’re there, keep an eye out for the popular $20 ladder that is perfect for holding towels (or blankets) in any room.