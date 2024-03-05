Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Rare Succulent for Just $5 (and It’s So Cute!)
If you’re only shopping for groceries at Trader Joe’s, you’re doing it wrong. Beautiful bouquets and houseplants will immediately greet you as you enter the store, but you’ll need to carefully take a second glance to spot a new selection of rare, special succulents.
The living stone succulent, also known as lithops, has been spotted at Trader Joe’s by Instagram account @trader.joes.plants, so take this as your sign to treat yourself to a new plant. At only $5 a pop, you could easily fill a windowsill or side table with these adorable succulents. Plus, you’ll get a cute planter in purple, green, gray, or blue!
The caption hints that the succulents have a life span of up to 50 years and do well in dry temperatures. As long as the plant is occasionally watered and receives the right amount of sunlight, they’ll thrive. Because the succulents are native to southern Africa, they’re definitely acclimated to a hot climate, but be sure to not let them burn in the sun.
If your local Trader Joe’s doesn’t have the living stone succulent in stock, don’t worry — you can buy a 10-pack of lithops seedlings on Amazon and have a garden full of plants in no time. The $21 purchase is a great investment — especially after you see the rave reviews. “This is the second batch I have ordered and both times were great,” someone wrote. “The little guys are packaged well and are healthy and beautiful. Received a nice variety! Definitely recommend this seller and her little lithops!”
Clearly, the living stone succulent is worth the trip to Trader Joe’s, so head to your closest store ASAP!