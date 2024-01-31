Trader Joe’s Has “Gorgeous” $5.99 Mums Just in Time for Lunar New Year

As Flower Station notes, yellow chrysanthemums (aka mums) are considered lucky flowers during the New Year. They’re traditionally associated with longevity and resilience — and given that these hardy plants bloom well into the autumn, it’s easy to see why. Plus, because mum blooms have such a long vase life, they’ve enjoyed a renewed popularity among floral enthusiasts.



It’s important to note that if you’re looking for a long-term plant for your home, this isn’t necessarily the plant for you. Because they can’t grow successfully indoors, store-bought mums are best for temporary, seasonal decor purposes. But if you’re looking to add a pop of color to your home for a month or so, look no further! For best results, we recommend placing your mum in a spot where it will receive partial to full sun, and watering it so that the soil is damp, not wet. Enjoy!