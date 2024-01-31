Newsletters

Trader Joe’s Has “Gorgeous” $5.99 Mums Just in Time for Lunar New Year

Abby Monteil
Abby Monteil
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Raleigh, North Carolina USA-11 16 2022: Trader Joe's is a Specialty Grocery Store Chain Based in California.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Wileydoc/Shutterstock

Lunar New Year is quickly approaching, and plenty of retailers are already preparing for the occasion — including Trader Joe’s. The grocery retailer is currently selling yellow Lunar New Year mums for just $5.99 apiece.

The Instagram account Trader Joe’s Obsessed recently spotlighted the find. “Lunar new year 🧧mums 💛have arrived at Trader Joe’s,” they wrote. ““Happy almost year of the 🐉on Feb 10th!” Instagram account @tallgirlskitchen also spotted the flowers, and noted that there already weren’t a lot left in the store.

Each mum plant comes wrapped in seasonally fitting red and gold foil, with a red card reading, “Best wishes for the New Year.”

“Gorgeous flowers 💐💐💐,” one commenter gushed on TikTok. 

As Flower Station notes, yellow chrysanthemums (aka mums) are considered lucky flowers during the New Year. They’re traditionally associated with longevity and resilience — and given that these hardy plants bloom well into the autumn, it’s easy to see why. Plus, because mum blooms have such a long vase life, they’ve enjoyed a renewed popularity among floral enthusiasts.

It’s important to note that if you’re looking for a long-term plant for your home, this isn’t necessarily the plant for you. Because they can’t grow successfully indoors, store-bought mums are best for temporary, seasonal decor purposes. But if you’re looking to add a pop of color to your home for a month or so, look no further! For best results, we recommend placing your mum in a spot where it will receive partial to full sun, and watering it so that the soil is damp, not wet. Enjoy!

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits