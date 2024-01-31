Trader Joe’s Has “Gorgeous” $5.99 Mums Just in Time for Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year is quickly approaching, and plenty of retailers are already preparing for the occasion — including Trader Joe’s. The grocery retailer is currently selling yellow Lunar New Year mums for just $5.99 apiece.
The Instagram account Trader Joe’s Obsessed recently spotlighted the find. “Lunar new year 🧧mums 💛have arrived at Trader Joe’s,” they wrote. ““Happy almost year of the 🐉on Feb 10th!” Instagram account @tallgirlskitchen also spotted the flowers, and noted that there already weren’t a lot left in the store.
Each mum plant comes wrapped in seasonally fitting red and gold foil, with a red card reading, “Best wishes for the New Year.”
“Gorgeous flowers 💐💐💐,” one commenter gushed on TikTok.
As Flower Station notes, yellow chrysanthemums (aka mums) are considered lucky flowers during the New Year. They’re traditionally associated with longevity and resilience — and given that these hardy plants bloom well into the autumn, it’s easy to see why. Plus, because mum blooms have such a long vase life, they’ve enjoyed a renewed popularity among floral enthusiasts.
It’s important to note that if you’re looking for a long-term plant for your home, this isn’t necessarily the plant for you. Because they can’t grow successfully indoors, store-bought mums are best for temporary, seasonal decor purposes. But if you’re looking to add a pop of color to your home for a month or so, look no further! For best results, we recommend placing your mum in a spot where it will receive partial to full sun, and watering it so that the soil is damp, not wet. Enjoy!