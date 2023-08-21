Trader Joe’s New $4 Spicy Pepper Plant Is as Fun to Grow as It Is to Eat
If you’re looking to spice up your life and your houseplant collection, then head to Trader Joe’s as soon as possible. The grocery chain is currently selling organic Macho pepper plants that will not only add a fun pop of color to your kitchen countertop, but also kick your cooking up a notch.
“Cute, edible, but SPICY!” the creator behind the Traders & Beyond Instagram page wrote in a recent caption. “These organic Macho peppers are no joke. Get creative with them in your cooking, but be cautious of the heat!”
They added, “Strongly advise not to take a bite raw like I did.”
Macho peppers hail from the Oaxana and Yucatan regions of Mexico. They first grow green and then turn red when they’re mature and ready to eat. Like Pequin peppers, these chiles are small, which means they’re hotter than larger varieties.
The flavor of the Macho pepper is a sharp one, with a fiery burn that smacks your tongue and stays around for a while. So use it sparingly in your salsas, sandwiches, egg bakes, and wherever else you like to add a punch of heat.
The Traders & Beyond creator wrote in a comment that these Macho peppers would be ideal for homemade hot sauce.
To care for your new organic Macho pepper plant, which retails for just $4, just water every other day to keep the soil moist and keep your plant in direct sunlight. If your plant stays healthy throughout the winter, you can plant it outside next spring after the last frost. And remember to save seeds from your chiles to propagate if and when your plant decides it’s done producing fruit.
Some like it hot, and if that’s you, then definitely grab one of these Macho pepper plants from Trader Joe’s while they’re in stock.