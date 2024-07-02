Trader Joe’s Just Issued a Nationwide Recall on a Popular Summer Find
If you recently bought one of the seasonal Mango Tangerine candles from Trader Joe’s, there’s some bad news: Trader Joe’s just issued a recall on the candle on June 27 due to an “unexpected burn pattern” that’s causing a safety risk.
According to an announcement from Trader Joe’s, the candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax, producing a larger than expected flame. The company urges you not to burn the candle and either dispose of it or return it to the store for a full refund.
Customers may also contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send a message through the Trader Joe’s Product Feedback portal.
Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine is a seasonal favorite among shoppers. It has a light and citrusy scent that evokes a sense of being on a tropical vacation. And like the rest of Trader Joe’s candles, it’s a coconut soy wax blend with a lead-free cotton wick that was sold for just $3.99.
The grocery chain has not issued a warning for any of their other candles, so it looks like this uneven burning just affects the Mango Tangerine scent. Luckily, once you get your refund, you can pick up the $3 peach and mango scented hand soap, which has a similar tropical vibe, or the $4 Salted Caramel & Pistachio scented candle that’s part of Trader Joe’s larger Brazil nut-scented line of home and beauty products.
It’s also unclear if Trader Joe’s will release another batch of these candles this summer or wait until next year to bring them back. You may have to go without your Mango Tangerine scent this summer — but hey, it’s way better to be safe than sorry!