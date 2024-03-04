These $3 Trader Joe’s Mini Totes Are Flying Off Shelves (You’ll Want All 4 Colors)
Good news, Trader Joe’s lovers! The beloved grocery chain has introduced a new version of its popular canvas tote bag — and it’s adorably pocket-sized. Instagram content creator Trader Joe’s List (@traderjoeslist) shared the find in a recent Instagram post, published at the end of February, showing off the $2.99 bags in four different colorways: navy, yellow, red, and forest green.
“I stand by my claim that Trader Joe’s loves to mini-fy things!” the Trader Joe’s List account wrote. “Here’s another adorable example of Trader Joe’s making a mini version of something we all love! I’m pretty sure this is a step in Trader Joe’s making hand bags 👀.”
People are obsessed with the bags, taking to the comments to share how much they love these limited-edition finds. “Okay I need this as my lunch bag 👀,” one commenter wrote.
“They’re super cute for kids’ library books,” another person suggested.
One TikToker even used the product to carry her cat, writing, “Trader Joe’s mini tote can hold (1) 12 pound cat.”
According to Trader Joe’s website, the mini totes are 13 inches long, 11 inches tall, and 6 inches 3 wide.
“The size is ideal for smaller shopping trips, to pick up those few items you forgot the first time around,” the official description reads. “It’ll fit a dozen of your favorite TJ’s apples, or you can fill your Mini Tote with TJ’s snacks and sweets … but please note, these totes are only available for a limited time, so pick one up while you can!”
If you’re eager to grab one of the mini tote bags for yourself, get to your local Trader Joe’s ASAP. The bags have quickly blown up on social media, so move fast before they’re sold out!