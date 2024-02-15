The One Trader Joe’s Product I’ll Never Buy Again

At first, they were exactly what I needed. They were a perfect size, they didn’t shred or tear with use, and they’re compostable. But then I needed to scrub some dried-on oatmeal off of a bowl, and the honeymoon phase ended. The Trader Joe’s sponges don’t have a scouring pad, so it’s really hard to get tough grime off of plates or bowls. The dish brush we have did a fine job, but I’d much rather have a one-tool cleaning experience.