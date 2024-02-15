Newsletters

The One Trader Joe’s Product I’ll Never Buy Again

Terri Pous
Terri PousManaging Editor
Terri is an editor and writer who loves historical homes, bathrooms, and storage hacks for her tiny studio apartment. Her work has appeared in BuzzFeed, the New York Times, Vox, Brides, and Time magazine, among others. She has a degree in Magazine Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and is a two-time Jeopardy champion.
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Trader Joe's Retail Strip Mall Location. Trader Joe's is a chain of specialty grocery stores in the U.S. II
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Jonathan Weiss/ Shutterstock

I’ll pretty much buy anything Trader Joe’s sells, even — especially — if it’s not a food item. Their Tea Tree Tingle body wash smells like heaven, their greeting cards are a steal for the quality, and their bouquets are filled with gorgeous flowers.

So of course when I ran out of sponges last year, I snapped up a pack of their pop-up sponges. They were $7.99 for 12, and they expanded from wafer size to full sponge size in water, making them feel like those dinosaur capsules I loved as a kid. I was thrilled to give them a whirl and avoid having to buy a new sponge every month or so.

At first, they were exactly what I needed. They were a perfect size, they didn’t shred or tear with use, and they’re compostable. But then I needed to scrub some dried-on oatmeal off of a bowl, and the honeymoon phase ended. The Trader Joe’s sponges don’t have a scouring pad, so it’s really hard to get tough grime off of plates or bowls. The dish brush we have did a fine job, but I’d much rather have a one-tool cleaning experience.

I had to use a lot of elbow grease every day (my apartment doesn’t have a dishwasher, so hand-washing is my only option), but I was committed to finishing out the pack. And then one day, my fiancé kindly requested, “Can we please buy some normal sponges for the hard stuff.” I couldn’t argue; even though he’d never been to a Trader Joe’s until we met, as a later-in-life fan, he had a point.

I ordered a pack of some heavy-duty Scotch Brite sponges, which are beloved by cleaning experts, and my fiancé, elbows, and plates immediately thanked me. I’ll still use the Trader Joe’s pop-up sponges on easier washing jobs — there’s no point in wasting sponges — but once they’re gone, I won’t buy them again. 

Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges
$5.50
Amazon
Buy Now

My love affair with Trader Joe’s is still going strong, but I’ll look back on their sponges as a former flame. After all, even GOATs have an off day every once in a while.

Filed in:
News

How-To Toolkits