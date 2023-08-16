Hurry, the $13 Monsteras Are Restocked at Trader Joe’s

Also known as the split-leaf philodendron or Swiss cheese plant, Monsteras are some of the most popular tropical plants around thanks to their stunning, heart-shaped split leaves and fairly low-maintenance needs. According to The Spruce, these plants do best when placed in bright, indirect sunlight in temperatures between 65 and 85 degrees. During the growing season — which lasts from the final frost in spring to the first severe frost in autumn — monsteras should be watered every one or two weeks. However, during the fall, they only need occasional watering.