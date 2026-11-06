The New Trader Joe’s Find That Shoppers Are Rating a 9/10
I’m a Trader Joe’s devotee, for my groceries and beyond. I swear by Trader Joe’s skincare (the night cream and makeup remover wipes are incredible), laundry detergent, and even toilet paper. So whenever something new hits that aisle, I’m always thrilled to see it.
This month I spotted an exciting new cleaning product in a surprisingly summery scent, and it’s sure to keep your home feeling fresh all year round.
What’s the New Dish Soap at Trader Joe’s?
I’ve tried Trader Joe’s hand and dish soaps before, and I’ll often pick up a seasonal scent or two when I see them. But this dish soap is an all-new product for the brand: a foaming dish soap, in a stunning lemon yuzu scent. Yum!
Creator Natasha Fischer of @traderjoeslist is an even bigger Trader Joe’s fan than I am, so of course she’s already tested it out — and she loved it. “This works really really well, I really like it,” she says in the video. And on a scale of one to 10, Fischer rated this new find a nine. “It comes out already sudsy, so there’s no working up a lather, and the lemon yuzu smell is the reason it ended up in my cart,” the creator wrote in her Instagram caption.
Why Shoppers Are Loving TJ’s Dish Soap
Fischer says Trader Joe’s new foaming dish soap is comparable to Dawn’s Platinum Powerwash soap in how sudsy it gets. She loves how clean and bright the scent is too.
At just $4.99, it sounds like this new soap will be in high demand. If it really does deliver name-brand cleaning power at Trader Joe’s prices, this addition might just become a staple on the shelves. So on your next grocery shopping trip, pick up the all-new foaming soap for some fresh citrusy goodness and a powerful clean.