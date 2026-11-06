The New Trader Joe’s Find That Shoppers Are Rating a 9/10

Creator Natasha Fischer of @traderjoeslist is an even bigger Trader Joe’s fan than I am, so of course she’s already tested it out — and she loved it. “This works really really well, I really like it,” she says in the video. And on a scale of one to 10, Fischer rated this new find a nine. “It comes out already sudsy, so there’s no working up a lather, and the lemon yuzu smell is the reason it ended up in my cart,” the creator wrote in her Instagram caption.