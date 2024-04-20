Trader Joe’s Is Selling “Pretty” Succulent Gardens For Just $6 for Spring

Although succulents are said to “thrive on neglect,” there are still some good rules of thumb when it comes to caring for them. Succulents that are planted in larger pots, such as Trader Joe’s succulent garden, should be watered twice a week as long as the soil around the plants is dry. In the wintertime, your indoor succulents will need considerably less water. Make sure that your succulents get bright yet indirect light, ideally in a sunny, south-facing window to provide maximum indoor sunlight.



If heading to your nearby Trader Joe’s isn’t an option, you can find similar succulent gardens for $23.68 at Home Depot or for $45 at Lowe’s. Although these succulent gardens carry a higher price tag, you can get these pre-potted plants delivered directly to your door.