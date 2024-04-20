Trader Joe’s Is Selling “Pretty” Succulent Gardens For Just $6 for Spring
These days, you don’t have to venture to a plant store or nursery to find a new addition to your home jungle. Instead, you can score great deals on plants during your weekly grocery run. Case in point: Trader Joe’s is currently selling a stunning succulent garden that will cost you just $5.99.
Instagram user @traderjoesnew shared the find in an April 8 post, writing, “I am in looove with these mini succulent plants.”
“SOOOO many pretty succulents!! 😍,” one follower commented. Based on the photo, it looks like the garden includes a type of echeveria, jelly bean succulents, and more, but what you get likely depends on where you buy them.
The content creator also included photos of a few other recent Trader Joe’s plant finds, including mini orange stars in a deco pot for $4.99 and a fuzzy cactus plant. That’s a really good deal for several plants in one pot!
Although succulents are said to “thrive on neglect,” there are still some good rules of thumb when it comes to caring for them. Succulents that are planted in larger pots, such as Trader Joe’s succulent garden, should be watered twice a week as long as the soil around the plants is dry. In the wintertime, your indoor succulents will need considerably less water. Make sure that your succulents get bright yet indirect light, ideally in a sunny, south-facing window to provide maximum indoor sunlight.
If heading to your nearby Trader Joe’s isn’t an option, you can find similar succulent gardens for $23.68 at Home Depot or for $45 at Lowe’s. Although these succulent gardens carry a higher price tag, you can get these pre-potted plants delivered directly to your door.