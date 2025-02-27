These Trader Joe’s $9 Peony Tulips Are Finally Back (They’re “Gorgeous!”)
One of the first signs that winter’s hygge energy is finally winding down is when spring flowers start popping up everywhere, including tulips. While you might not live near Holland or San Diego’s famous fields of tulips, walk into any Trader Joe’s right now, and you’ll be greeted with a sea of these colorful, dopamine-fueling blooms — and at $8.99 for a bouquet of gorgeous stems, it’s one of the easiest and most budget-friendly ways to get your space ready for spring.
I discovered they were back when I saw Instagram creator Shannon Fong from @TraderJoesObsessed share a video of the new floral additions Fong found at their local Trader Joe’s: gorgeous, dual-toned peony tulips! These cult-favorite blooms are a type of tulip that have a double-flowered structure that make them resemble peonies — one of Trader Joe’s most popular harbingers of spring, and shoppers quickly took to the comments section to weigh in and share their excitement. Some noted just how “gorgeous” the flowers are while others were pleasantly surprised by the selection. “What!? A combination of my two favorite flowers!? I didn’t know this was a thing! 😲😍😍” said one commenter.
In the video, Fong showed bouquets with variations of dark pink, persimmon orange, and violet as they panned over the wall of flowers, announcing, “Beautiful peony tulips have arrived.”
Another favorite creator, @traderjoes_flowers, shared a video that showed the tulips in pink, yellow, and orange. And Trader Joe’s shared that these rare blooms can also come in vibrant marigolds, reds, and whites, so there’s a chance that your local store might have a slightly different selection of floral colorways.
For $8.99 per bunch, you can add some spring vibes to your countertop, bedside table, or anywhere you need an extra pop of color. Plus, Trader Joe’s highlighted that these “hardy” flowers should last up to a week, so you can get your money’s worth and a full seven days of gorgeous color. You can add to their longevity with regular tulip care, which includes cutting the stems at an angle, removing any foliage that would fall below the water line, placing your blooms in a spot away from direct sunlight, and regularly changing out the water in the vase.
Trader Joe’s is also bringing back its regular tulips, which cost $12.99 for a 20-stem bouquet — a few dollars more than the $10.99 price that same arrangement cost last year. Trader Joe’s didn’t share whether it’s still offering its slightly smaller 10-stem bouquets for $5.99, but considering how much inflation has impacted basically everything, a $2 jump doesn’t seem too bad.
Just one caveat: As fellow tulip lovers chimed in on the “pretty” and “beautiful” displays on the @TraderJoesObsessed post, one person reminded everyone that tulips are poisonous to cats, so if you have a fur baby, you might want to sit this bouquet out or put it somewhere your cat can’t access.