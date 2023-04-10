Peony Tulips Are Back at Trader Joe’s
There’s no better sign of spring than the flowers that are beginning to pop up in yards, parks, and gardens all over. And there’s one flower that pops up at Trader Joe’s this time of year that people can’t get enough of — the peony tulip. It’s a gorgeous pink, purple, or orange flower that looks similar to a standard tulip, but according to those who buy bouquets of them every spring, they’re so much better.
“Gorgeous peony tulips this week,” Trader Joe’s fans account @traderjoesplantsbloom posted on April 1. “They have opened even more since this photo.”
As the name suggests, peony tulips are the perfect hybrid of the two flowers. They’re shaped similarly to tulips and grow from bulbs that are planted in the fall. But each head of the flower is packed with petals, giving it that lush peony-like appearance.
According to Natasha from @traderjoeslist on Instagram, “they’re a type of double-flowered tulip that can last up to two weeks…[and] at peak bloom, they are around four inches wide.” Compared to regular tulips, they really pack a punch.
Just top off their vase with fresh, cold water every day and replace the water entirely every few days to keep them looking great for as long as possible.
Most peony tulips are also fragrant, so not only will you be treating your eyes with a bundle of these beauties, but your nose will get a little something, too.
You can grab yourself a bouquet of peony tulips at Trader Joe’s right now for just under $9. They’re great for Easter centerpieces, kitchen table displays, and will bring a colorful shot of spring into your home as you wait for the weather to really warm up.
Tulips, but better? Yes, please!