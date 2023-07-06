Trader Joe’s Has Pink Flamingo Planters That Look Just Like Lawn Ornaments
Those of you who love a good piece of kitschy decor will be all too familiar with the pink flamingo lawn ornament. It’s been an iconic piece of lawn decor since the late 1950s and pretty much sums up the kitsch aesthetic. Trader Joe’s is paying homage to the pink plastic flamingo with a brand-new planter that brings the outdoor ornament indoors.
“New flamingo succulents at Trader Joe’s,” Alex, the creator behind the Trader Joe’s New Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “These are soo adorable. This is a need, not a want do you agree?? Hope I can find some soon. Spotted in Fairfield CT.”
According to the comments, pink flamingos have also been spotted in New Jersey and New York.
The first pink flamingo was created by artist Don Featherstone in 1957 and was actually named Diego. Diego was mass-produced by Featherstone’s employer Union Products and became an instant hit. In fact, pink flamingos have become so iconic that Featherstone was awarded the Ig Nobel Prize for Art in 1996.
Each pink flamingo planter from Trader Joe’s comes with a unique succulent plant that is super easy to care for. As the sign says in the above post, water your succulent every one to two weeks, keep the plant in bright, indirect sunlight, and don’t worry about repotting — your succulent will only grow as large as it’s allowed.
The flamingo succulent planters are selling for just $8, so definitely grab one ASAP before they sell out! You can now have your pink flamingo lawn ornaments outside and pink flamingo planters inside to bring your kitsch obsession full circle.