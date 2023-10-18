Trader Joe’s Has “Pumpkin Trees” That Aren’t Really Pumpkins
Fall-lovers know that Trader Joe’s serves as a one-stop shop for all kinds of seasonal goodies once August rolls around. One such goodie, the highly coveted pumpkin tree, has been spotted at the beloved grocery chain — and yes, you should scoop it up if you see it because it tends to sell out quickly.
Spotted by TJs enthusiasts, the pumpkin tree includes actual live stems from an eggplant, with reddish orange hues that make it look like a bunch of mini pumpkins. Dubbed the Trader Joe’s Amazing Pumpkin Tree, it costs $8.99 and made its grand debut back in 2019, quickly becoming a fan-favorite fall item every year since its arrival.
While these plants are edible, it seems they’re not very tasty, so it’s better to keep them displayed throughout the season than to try and enjoy them. But all they require is some fresh water every few days, and they’re a low-maintenance way to create a gorgeous fall display in any room of your home, as Reddit users have been doing since their debut.
You can also skip the water and allow them to dry out for a more “shriveled” look, which will certainly up the spooky appeal for any Halloween decor you have, as other Redditors have been doing as well.
Unfortunately, there’s no telling how long these mini pumpkin trees will be around for, so if you’re lucky enough to spot one in your local store, place that bad boy into your shopping cart before someone else snaps it up. Or, you can go the artificial route with these lookalikes on Amazon.
Buy: 6-Pack Artificial Autumn Berry and Pumpkin Stems, $16.99 from Amazon