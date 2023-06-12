Trader Joe’s Is Selling the Cutest Rainbow Planters, and You’re Going to Want Both
Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or a supportive ally, there’s so much to celebrate during Pride Month. And to spread the message of love and unity, Trader Joe’s is selling rainbow planters this month — and they’re beyond adorable. One planter features the full colorful rainbow, and the other is a more muted version with three shades of pink.
“How cute are these little rainbow planters with assorted foliage?” the creator behind the Trader Joe’s Plants Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “Two adorable options for planters and lots of choices on plants, including my favorite pink plant, tradescantia tricolor! Alocasia dino too! These are just perfect for celebrating Pride this June.”
Each planter comes with unique foliage. The type you’ll find will most likely vary depending on your location, but they’ve got everything from vining plants to succulents. These types of plants are fairly easy to grow — just wait until the soil of your plant is fully dry before watering and place your plant in a spot that gets filtered sunlight.
And like most of Trader Joe’s planters, the foliage is actually planted in a separate plastic container inside the planter, so you can either transplant it into the planter it comes with or use the planter for another baby plant you have at home.
Both rainbow planters are being sold for just $4.99 and, because it’s over a week into Pride Month already, they may disappear quickly.
So if you’re hoping to get your hands on one of these cute and understated Pride-themed planters, head to your local Trader Joe’s ASAP to grab one before they’re gone.