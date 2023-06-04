Trader Joe’s New Candle Is Inspired by a Bestselling Body Product
If you’ve gone bananas for Trader Joe’s Brazil Nut Body Body Butter in the past, then you’re in for a real treat. TJ’s just dropped an entire collection of Brazil Nut products, including a yummy-smelling candle that you’ll want to light all summer long.
Along with the reintroduction of the Brazil Nut Body Butter and Body Scrub, Trader Joe’s also introduced a Brazil Nut Body Wash, a hot-pink insulated bag inspired by the Brazil Nut line, and a tinned candle that smells like salted caramel and pistachio.
“THE CANDLE IS AMAZING,” one person commented on the above @traderjoeslist Instagram post.
On the candle tin, a blurb reads that the scent is “inspired by Trader Joe’s Brazil Nut Body Butter” so it has that same great nutty, sweet smell you know and love. And like the rest of Trader Joe’s candles, it’s made with an all-natural soy wax blend and has a cotton wick.
The candle also offers 20 hours of burn time, so it’s ideal for those spa days when you’re doing your scrub, your body wash, and then your butter routine.
The insulated Brazil Nut pink bag is also getting a lot of love on Instagram because of its color and quality. For only $8, you can pick up one of these bags that are best used for anything you need to keep cold — groceries, beach snacks, picnic foods, etc. It holds up to eight gallons of goods, and there’s no way you’re losing it with a color this vibrant.
Head to your local TJ’s to pick up a Salted Caramel + Pistachio candle as well as a few Brazil Nut body products to start your summer off right.