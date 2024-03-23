Shoppers Are Racing to Trader Joe’s for This $10 Spring Find

The brand notes that the Raspberry & Roses candle also includes notes of peaches, caramel, and musk. Meanwhile, the Rhubarb & Bamboo candle has traces of orange, rose, and geranium, while the Lemon Verbena candle features hints of rosewood and geranium. Though the candles might look small, you won’t have to worry about burning through them in one afternoon — according to Trader Joe’s, the candles have a burn time of up to 10 hours each.



But don’t wait to get your hands on this candle trio. If the comments on Trader Joe’s New’s post are any indication, plenty of shoppers are eager to try the product out for themselves.



“Candles alone are worth a special trip to Trader Joe’s!” one follower commented.



“Omg I have enough candles, but I’m definitely gonna get [them] right now 😂,” another wrote.