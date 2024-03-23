Shoppers Are Racing to Trader Joe’s for This $10 Spring Find
Spring has (technically) sprung, but that doesn’t mean the warm weather has, too. One of my favorite ways to embrace the season regardless of the temperature outside is by lighting a cozy candle full of all the sweet floral scents I associate with this time of year.
Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank and spend upwards of $30 to score the perfect scene-setting spring candle. You can find plenty of spring scents at your local Trader Joe’s, like this three-pack of seasonally-themed candles.
The Instagram account Trader Joe’s New (@traderjoesnew) recently highlighted the find in a March 19 post, and the retailer’s latest Scented Candle Tin Trio features a trio of three-ounce candles in three different scents: Raspberry & Roses, Rhubarb & Bamboo, and Lemon Verbena.
According to the candles’ official product page, Trader Joe’s relied on its Tunisian supplier to source “very springy fragrances” from Grasse, France, “often referred to as the ‘perfume capital of the world.’”
The brand notes that the Raspberry & Roses candle also includes notes of peaches, caramel, and musk. Meanwhile, the Rhubarb & Bamboo candle has traces of orange, rose, and geranium, while the Lemon Verbena candle features hints of rosewood and geranium. Though the candles might look small, you won’t have to worry about burning through them in one afternoon — according to Trader Joe’s, the candles have a burn time of up to 10 hours each.
But don’t wait to get your hands on this candle trio. If the comments on Trader Joe’s New’s post are any indication, plenty of shoppers are eager to try the product out for themselves.
“Candles alone are worth a special trip to Trader Joe’s!” one follower commented.
“Omg I have enough candles, but I’m definitely gonna get [them] right now 😂,” another wrote.