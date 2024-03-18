Trader Joe’s Is Selling “Simply Gorgeous” Spring Plants at Unbelievable Prices
If you’re heading over to a friend or family member’s house, it’s always a great idea to bring a host or hostess gift with you. And nothing says “thank you for feeding me” or spending time with me quite like a gorgeous new plant find. Thankfully, Trader Joe’s is selling dozens of stunning plants for spring at unbeatable prices.
“Nothing like spring flowers/plants,” the creator behind the My Trader Joe’s Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption posted on March 15. “The colors are so vibrant, the selection is incredible, in fact so much so that the hardest part is deciding which ones to buy! Look at the selection and prices — unbelievable!”
The current lineup includes potted hyacinth, jasmine, assorted spring bulbs, freesia, tulips, and of course, waxed amaryllis.
Waxed amaryllis plants make such a great gift because they require no care whatsoever. The decorative wax on the outside of the bulb actually retains all the water and nutrients the bulb needs to bloom. Just set the bulb on a table in indirect sunlight and watch it bloom.
Although you certainly can just toss the entire bulb after the bloom has come and gone, you can actually plant the bulb for future blooms, too, and planted bulbs are just as easy to care for as they are when waxed. Just remove the wax coating and plastic underneath and pop it into a pot with some soil. Then just let it bloom on its own schedule.
The bulbs take time to store up energy to produce leaves and blooms, so they may go dormant for a while before becoming active again. Stay patient, keep an eye on them, and water them occasionally to get blooms year after year.
Trader Joe’s is selling waxed amaryllis bulbs for just $7, so you can grab one for your host and one for yourself. Then just sit back, relax, and enjoy the blooming show!