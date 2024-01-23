Aldi Is Selling $4 Hyacinths in Glass Vases (And You’ll Want All 3 Colors)
Even though it feels like it’s the dead of winter, spring equinox is less than two months away. And Aldi’s latest addition to the plant aisle will help you say goodbye to frosted trees with zero leaves and hello to colorful blooms.
Indoor hyacinth bulbs are back at Aldi, and they’re less than $4 (plus the plant comes with a glass vase!). The beautiful flowers are available in an assortment of colors like purple, pink, and white, and they’ve arrived in stores just in time to be a Valentine’s Day gift to someone or your home.
The sweet, floral fragrance of the hyacinth is a nice addition to a common space or bedroom, and the indoor plants do well in a cool, dark spot. Since they’re already placed in the water-filled vase, be careful not to let them fully submerge into the water to prevent root rot. Expertise in being a plant parent isn’t necessary for this low-maintenance flower, so just keep an eye on the roots for six to 10 weeks until it begins to bloom. In no time, you’ll see colorful petals.
According to Redditors on r/Aldi, the best time to plant the hyacinths outdoors is “in the fall when they’re just little naked bulbs,” which resulted in “a week of beauty and delicious smells.” Since it’s winter, you should definitely keep them indoors, but they have a chance of returning to bloom in the fall.
Shoppers are “on the hunt” for hyacinths at stores, so don’t waste any time heading to your closest Aldi!