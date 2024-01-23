Aldi Is Selling $4 Hyacinths in Glass Vases (And You’ll Want All 3 Colors)

The sweet, floral fragrance of the hyacinth is a nice addition to a common space or bedroom, and the indoor plants do well in a cool, dark spot. Since they’re already placed in the water-filled vase, be careful not to let them fully submerge into the water to prevent root rot. Expertise in being a plant parent isn’t necessary for this low-maintenance flower, so just keep an eye on the roots for six to 10 weeks until it begins to bloom. In no time, you’ll see colorful petals.