Trader Joe’s Ceramic $15 Succulent Garden Looks Way More Expensive
Trader Joe’s is responsible for some of the cutest planters in your collection (those little yogi skeletons and the VW-style bus come to mind). But Trader Joe’s most recent planter drop is something that reads way more chic than cutesy. For just $14.99, you can grab a huge succulent garden that comes in a blue-patterned ceramic bowl that looks like something off the shelf from Anthropologie.
Packed to the brim with healthy succulents, the succulent garden at Trader Joe’s is planted in a vintage-style blue-and-cream ceramic tray with metallic accents. They’re ideal for patio table centerpieces, teacher gifts, or to keep on your desk to add a little green to your surroundings.
Succulents, as a whole, are super easy to care for. You can water them about once a month when the soil gets bone dry — which means they’re the type of plant you can kind of forget about for a while. Overwatering your succulent will cause its roots to rot and the plant will die, so it’s much safer to err on the side of too dry than too wet.
And by the looks of it, Trader Joe’s succulent garden is already planted in a fairly shallow pot, which means there’s less of a chance for water to pool at the bottom and cause issues.
If your succulents really take off and you feel they need a larger pot, you can either repot the entire garden into something larger or split your succulents up into separate plants. Then you can use the ceramic planter for other decorative purposes. How cute would a huge three-wick candle look in that thing?
Next time you’re at your local Trader Joe’s, check the plant section to see if this beautiful planter is in stock. It’s Anthropologie pretty and Trader Joe’s cheap.