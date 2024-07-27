In about a month, you’ll notice sprouts emerging, and when they’ve grown a bit larger, you can transfer them to larger pots to allow their roots to grow. Keep your sunflowers in pots, or transfer them into the ground as the season gets warmer, and you’ll have an entirely new harvest of sunflowers by the end of next summer.



These Trader Joe’s sunflowers are beautiful now and, if all goes well, they’ll be beautiful next year, too! Grab a bouquet while they’re in stock — they definitely won’t last long.