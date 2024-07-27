Trader Joe’s Is Selling a $5 Summer Staple That You Can Buy by the Bouquet
If the world seems a little brighter this week, it’s because Trader Joe’s just brought sunflowers back onto the store floor. Huge, massive, and cheery bouquets of sunflowers appeared just in time to kick off the last leg of summer and for just $4.99 for each bouquet, you can put sunflowers in every room of your home.
“Sunflower season has arrived at Trader Joe’s,” a Redditor posted on Trader Joe’s subreddit on July 23. “Beautiful display at my local store, sunflowers for Leo season.”
And if you have a fairly bright green thumb, you can actually get an entire season’s worth of sunflowers from this single bouquet — though you’ll have to wait until next year for it to bloom. After your Trader Joe’s sunflowers have gone by, you can harvest the seeds from the interior of the flower, which is called the seed head, and you can grow sunflowers in pots to decorate your space.
Package up your seeds in a paper bag and save them for next summer. When the time comes, you can plant these seeds in a shallow potting tray or small pots about 3 inches apart, giving them lots of indirect, bright sunlight and keeping the soil moist (but not drenched).
In about a month, you’ll notice sprouts emerging, and when they’ve grown a bit larger, you can transfer them to larger pots to allow their roots to grow. Keep your sunflowers in pots, or transfer them into the ground as the season gets warmer, and you’ll have an entirely new harvest of sunflowers by the end of next summer.
These Trader Joe’s sunflowers are beautiful now and, if all goes well, they’ll be beautiful next year, too! Grab a bouquet while they’re in stock — they definitely won’t last long.