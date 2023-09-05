Trader Joe’s Is Selling Tiger Jaws Succulents For Only $3.99
Over the years, Trader Joe’s has offered some of the most unique products, from birthday cake popcorn to chocolate hummus. Now, the company is selling what may be their most quirky item yet: tiger jaws.
No, we’re not talking about actual tiger jaws — it’s actually a succulent. The plant features leaves with white stripes and edges that resemble teeth, ergo, the name. But despite its fierce appearance, the succulent is actually soft and harmless to the touch.
Trader Joe’s has currently stocked its shelves with tiger jaws, and the plants come with bright, colorful pots. Instagram account @traderjoesishappiness recently spotted them out in the wild, with a price tag of $3.99 for each pot.
“Tiger Jaws Succulent spotted at Trader Joe’s!” the account’s caption reads. “Super cute and so many colors to choose from!”
As for maintenance, you’ll find that it’s easier to care for tiger jaws than, well, an actual tiger. According to Trader Joe’s, just water the plant when the top soil becomes dry to the touch, plus leave it under bright, indirect sunlight. In addition, keeping the succulent outdoors during the summer will help bloom its stunning yellow rosette.
And as always, items like this will quickly run out of stock at Trader Joe’s, so better hop in your car, put “Eye of the Tiger” on your radio, and head to your nearest TJ’s!