Another person suggested immediate repotting. “Don’t keep them in the container. Repot to a ceramic pot with peat moss, perlite, and sphagnum moss. Keep moist. They like sun and will go dormant in winter. Cut off the flower spike so it grows better. Yes, it flowers!”



And someone else said that you shouldn’t water your flytraps from above. “Place [its] container in another container filled with distilled water to create a bog environment,” they said. “Traps are amazing! Highly recommend growing carnivorous plants.”



So … are you up for the challenge? If so, head to your nearest Trader Joe’s to grab a Venus flytrap for just $6.