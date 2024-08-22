Trader Joe’s Venus Flytraps Are Finally Back for Just $6 (Shoppers Are Clearing the Shelves!)
Is your houseplant collection plagued by tiny soil flies that you just can’t seem to get rid of? Or maybe your kitchen is constantly inundated with fruit flies circling your compost or fruit bowl? If you’re nodding yes (raises hand), then you already know that while DIY fly traps will do the trick, they also smell (thanks to the use of vinegar as the secret ingredient).
So why not try a carnivorous plant instead? Trader Joe’s just brought back its Venus flytraps and, let’s be honest, this method of ridding your home of pests is so much more gnarly and hardcore than a soda bottle filled with apple cider vinegar.
“Venus flytraps are back at Trader Joes,” Shannon from Trader Joe’s Obsessed wrote in a recent caption posted on August 19. “They’re super cool and actually work. I’ve seen it eat a tiny fruit fly. Have you spotted them?”
TikToker @_shawnshawn_ also posted about the Venus flytraps at his local Trader Joe’s in New York City.
“These flies be playing,” one person commented on Shannon’s post. “I’m about to go clear out my store of these and show them how to play!!”
You can also grab one from Amazon if your Trader Joe’s is already out of stock. Joel’s Carnivorous Plants is selling a Venus flytrap that comes in a three-inch pot and includes a care sheet to help you get started.
Unlike other plants sold at Trader Joe’s, Venus flytraps are notoriously hard to keep healthy because they like a lot of sun and a lot of moisture. They’re native to boggy, wet forests and thrive in soil that might not be nutrient-rich (hence why they supplement their nutrient intake with bugs), according to the National Wildlife Federation. But luckily, those who have successfully grown and cared for their flytraps shared a bit of wisdom in the comment section of Shannon’s post.
“Full, direct sun,” one person wrote. “Rain water or distilled water ONLY. Appreciate humidity. And they literally have to eat bugs to live, so you can feed them actual bugs or rehydrated blood worms or meal worms from the pet store.”
Another person suggested immediate repotting. “Don’t keep them in the container. Repot to a ceramic pot with peat moss, perlite, and sphagnum moss. Keep moist. They like sun and will go dormant in winter. Cut off the flower spike so it grows better. Yes, it flowers!”
And someone else said that you shouldn’t water your flytraps from above. “Place [its] container in another container filled with distilled water to create a bog environment,” they said. “Traps are amazing! Highly recommend growing carnivorous plants.”
So … are you up for the challenge? If so, head to your nearest Trader Joe’s to grab a Venus flytrap for just $6.