Once your theme is on lock, you can begin exploring by way of patterns, prints, and color choices. “After you’ve started to build the overall look, focus on adding plenty of layers to keep the design fresh and exciting,” she adds. “If you’re an experienced maximalist, this will be easy work, however if you’re just starting to dip your toe in bigger and bolder designs, try focusing on soft furnishings. Play around with patterned cushions and oversized artwork to complement your existing scheme, whilst ensuring it does not match too closely. Adding layers does not need to be done all at once — add touches here and there as you become more comfortable with daring decor.”