Queer Eye’s “Book TV” Breaks a Major Bookshelf Styling Rule

Books have long doubled as decor, but the scale of these ones piled high makes it look so different than anything I’ve seen before. One of the most noticeable contrasts from how books are usually styled is that there’s no bookshelf. There are no wooden ledges separating these volumes; they’re stacked directly on top of each other. The books are also strategically placed with the spines facing inward (very anti-bookshelf wealth and not Berk’s preference), so all you see are the tan hues of the page edges. It basically looks like a giant wall of books with a TV placed smack dab in the middle.