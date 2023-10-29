This Smart Urban Outfitters Find Adds So Much Kitchen Storage

Urban Outfitters’ fridge rack is officially known as the Carla Refrigerator Storage Rack, which retails for $99 on the brand’s website.



According to the official description, the wooden storage rack is fitted with suction cups at the top and magnets at the back, allowing it to hook onto your refrigerator securely. Additionally, it comes with bar rungs so you can tuck in extra cooking and baking supplies and your favorite décor pieces alike.