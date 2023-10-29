This Smart Urban Outfitters Find Adds So Much Kitchen Storage
Have you been looking to add more kitchen storage while keeping your space homey and in line with your design aesthetic? According to TikTok, you might want to check out Urban Outfitters’ viral fridge shelf.
Content creator Joy (@danniellajoy) shared the find in a recent video, showing how she styled the shelf using kitchen essentials such as a hand towel and a spice jar, as well as decor like an astrology book, a plant, and a mini disco ball.
“Ahhh it’s so cute!!!” she wrote in the caption.
Since Joy shared her TikTok on October 21, the video has racked up over 11,000 likes and 83,000 views.
“Sooo freakin’ cute,” one commenter said.
Another TikToker wrote: “This is one of the smartest things ever.”
Urban Outfitters’ fridge rack is officially known as the Carla Refrigerator Storage Rack, which retails for $99 on the brand’s website.
According to the official description, the wooden storage rack is fitted with suction cups at the top and magnets at the back, allowing it to hook onto your refrigerator securely. Additionally, it comes with bar rungs so you can tuck in extra cooking and baking supplies and your favorite décor pieces alike.
The Carla Refrigerator Storage Rack currently boasts a 4.4 out of 5-star rating based on user reviews.
“Very sturdy and heavy,” one reviewer wrote in a five-star review. “Perfect for a small kitchen.”
Another customer described the rack as “the best purchase ever.”
“I have a small kitchen, but this definitely helps!” they wrote. “I love how this looks. I’m super happy!!”
Buy: Carla Refrigerator Storage Rack, $99