I’m Putting a Utensil Tray on My Wall (It’s So Cute!)

If you want to create your own wall-mounted trinket display, you can always take a cue from Amy and search for a utensil tray at your local thrift store or on sites like eBay or Etsy. Or, get a new one, like the 12×19.5-inch bamboo UPPDATERA utensil tray from IKEA, which costs $19.99 and has eight compartments. And if you’re not much of a trinket person, you could always get a metal mesh utensil tray for your wall, which I’ve found can make a great jewelry holder.