Back in 2021, Sant’Anselmo told Lunchmeat about the painstaking process, revealing that it was “probably the hardest thing [he has] ever consistently, physically done — and [he] used to work for a steam-cleaning/fire and water damage restoration company.” In a YouTube video tour, he shared that he started the project in 2018 and thought he was done in 2020. But when the pandemic hit and he had extra time at home, Sant’Anselmo added more rooms and created an elaborate home theater space to watch his favorite films.