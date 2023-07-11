Amazon’s Vitamix Prime Day Deals Just Might Be Better Than Black Friday — Shop Our Picks

Prime Day is officially here and with it comes rock-bottom deals on the brands we love. One brand we always keep an eye out for during the two-day sale event is Vitamix. Beloved by many editors here at Apartment Therapy, Vitamix blenders have also repeatedly made our sister site’s The Kitchn’s annual Kitchn Essentials best list thanks to their superior design, which includes powerful high-voltage motors and signature aircraft-grade stainless steel blades that make light work of any task you throw at it. That being said, these blenders can typically set you back a pretty penny, making Prime Day the prime time to pick up one of these beauties at a deep discount. Below, we rounded up the best Prime Day Vitamix deals you won’t want to miss.