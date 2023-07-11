Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Amazon’s Vitamix Prime Day Deals Just Might Be Better Than Black Friday — Shop Our Picks

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published about 6 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Joe Lingeman

Prime Day is officially here and with it comes rock-bottom deals on the brands we love. One brand we always keep an eye out for during the two-day sale event is Vitamix. Beloved by many editors here at Apartment Therapy, Vitamix blenders have also repeatedly made our sister site’s The Kitchn’s annual Kitchn Essentials best list thanks to their superior design, which includes powerful high-voltage motors and signature aircraft-grade stainless steel blades that make light work of any task you throw at it. That being said, these blenders can typically set you back a pretty penny, making Prime Day the prime time to pick up one of these beauties at a deep discount. Below, we rounded up the best Prime Day Vitamix deals you won’t want to miss.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 6
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
$299.95
was $549.99

Though we love a good smoothie, scrubbing all of the leftovers out of the blender afterward can be a pain. With this self-cleaning Vitamix model, simply add a drop of dish soap and some warm water to the container, and the blender will clean itself in under a minute. This 64-ounce Vitamix also features a speed control dial, strong stainless steel blades, and pulse capabilities, so you can make a chunky chili and a smooth puree. As a bonus, it comes with a handy tamper, recipe book, and instructional DVD.

Buy Now
2 / 6
Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender
Amazon
$399.95
was $629.95

There's almost nothing the Vitamix Propel Series 750 blender can't do. Whether you need to emulsify a sauce, blend a smoothie, dice veggies, or puree a soup, it's bound to come in clutch. The machine comes with an impressive 64-ounce container and also features laser-cut stainless-steel blades, a tamper for pushing down ingredients, a lid to reduce splatter, and five recipe settings for convenience. And right now, the blender is almost 40 percent off!

Buy Now
3 / 6
Vitamix Professional Series 750
Amazon
$574.00
was $629.95

This decked-out model made our Kitchen Essentials list for a reason. The self-cleaning blender features five pre-programmed settings, speed control, and pulse control so you can achieve the right consistency for your recipe. Plus, it has a setting that lets you walk away while the blender’s in action, allowing you to safely multitask. Like all Vitamix blenders, the Professional Series 750 has super sharp stainless steel blades and a powerful motor so you can whip up everything from nut butter to soup — after all, it is the Professional Series, a restaurant-chef favorite!

Buy Now
4 / 6
Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set
Amazon
$129.95
was $189.95

Another Kitchen Essentials winner, whether it's silky-smooth soup, perfect mayo, or delicious green smoothies, this immersion blender gets the job done with power to spare. Complete with a comfort-grip hold, a whisk attachment, and a cord so long it doesn't ever get in the way, the Vitamix pick is a powerhouse your kitchen deserves.

Buy Now
5 / 6
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade
Amazon
$299.95
was $349.95

From smoothies to soup and salsa to salt-rimmed margs, this Vitamix workhorse does it all. Ten different speeds and a powerful motor combine to deliver the smoothest, easiest blend ever, with versatility that will have the blender flexing between meal prep duty to dessert making and everything in between. It's also one of Vitamix's most compact models, making it a must for small spaces!

Buy Now
6 / 6
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon
$401.40
was $549.95

Perfect for technophiles, the A3300 boasts a wipe-clean touchscreen and interchangeable containers that connect wirelessly to the base. Set the timer to your preferred blend time and come back to hot butternut squash soup or freshly ground coffee — the Vitamix will turn off automatically. And not only does the blender adjust its settings based on the container used, but it connects to Vitamix’s app, which comes with 17 programs and more than 500 recipes. So what are you waiting for? It’s like blending in the future!

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Amazon’s Vitamix Prime Day Deals Just Might Be Better Than Black Friday — Shop Our Picks

 

How-To Toolkits