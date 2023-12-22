Walgreens’ Christmas Hours Are Fit for a Last-Minute Purchase

Although Walgreens is open on Christmas, plan to pick up any medication ahead of Christmas Eve, because cold and flu season (plus the last-minute holiday shoppers) may adjust the pharmacy’s holiday hours. Thanks to the store locator tool, you’ll be able to find information (i.e., pharmacy, operating hours, location, phone number, and weekly ad) about your closest Walgreens. It’s recommended that you call your nearby store to double check the hours for Christmas and Christmas Eve.



Hopefully you’re not going to need any last-minute bandages, but gift-wrapping can be a daunting task that might leave you with a paper cut or two. Luckily, you have one fewer store to worry about on Christmas morning, which is convenient if you plan on making a special brunch. Happy holidays!