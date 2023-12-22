Walgreens’ Christmas Hours Are Fit for a Last-Minute Purchase
The jolliest holiday of the year is almost here, and you’ll probably want to keep tabs on the stores that are open on Christmas morning in case you need a last-minute ingredient or gift. Walgreens is a go-to retailer for personal items, cosmetics, or over-the-counter medications, and it’s more than likely a short drive away from you, which is why it’s important to ask yourself: What are Walgreens’ Christmas hours?
This year, you won’t have to worry about driving around town on Christmas morning for any essentials, as Walgreens will be open. Although the company hasn’t confirmed the exact hours for the holiday, last year’s operating hours were 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they are more than likely staying the same this year. The retailer will definitely be open on Christmas Eve, so you’ll have the opportunity to buy ribbon and gift wrap in case you’re delivering a present at the same time as Santa.
Although Walgreens is open on Christmas, plan to pick up any medication ahead of Christmas Eve, because cold and flu season (plus the last-minute holiday shoppers) may adjust the pharmacy’s holiday hours. Thanks to the store locator tool, you’ll be able to find information (i.e., pharmacy, operating hours, location, phone number, and weekly ad) about your closest Walgreens. It’s recommended that you call your nearby store to double check the hours for Christmas and Christmas Eve.
Hopefully you’re not going to need any last-minute bandages, but gift-wrapping can be a daunting task that might leave you with a paper cut or two. Luckily, you have one fewer store to worry about on Christmas morning, which is convenient if you plan on making a special brunch. Happy holidays!