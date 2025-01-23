I’m Obsessed with This Brilliant $5 Find for Organizing Small Spaces (It Looks So Luxe!)
I live in a small one-bedroom apartment where extra square footage is at a premium. I’m constantly trying to create extra storage out of thin air. That’s why I’m so excited about one $5 find that creates extra hanging space without taking up any extra room — and the renter-friendly solution is surprisingly luxe-looking.
With very limited closet space and a general lack of hooks in my bathroom and bedroom, I’ve struggled with finding a way to hang up all my coats, scarves, and bags, as well as my towels, bathrobe, and other items that I want to suspend above the ground. However, Instagram user @ErinZubotDesign revealed that she’s dealt with this common issue by turning to XSGTZMJ hooks from Amazon — and this design seriously upgrades your classic coat hook.
The creator revealed that unlike traditional hanging solutions, these retractable gold hardware pieces — which come in sets of four for $18.56 — have a smooth, rounded surface and fold away as if they were never there when they’re not in use. So, no running into the hook on a bad day and having your T-shirt caught in it.
“I have been wanting to add a hook in this spot for such a long time but it’s in the main walkway into the bathroom, and I was worried about running into it when walking by,” Zubot captioned the video. “Being able to fold it up solves that issue and when it’s not being used, it’s very sleek and discreet.”
Measuring 2.91 inches in height, 0.96 inches in length, and 0.51 inches in width, these compact zinc alloy hooks are small yet sturdy. And thanks to a choice of gold, black, bronze, gray, and silver lacquer finishes, they look expensive while blending in with whatever hardware finishes you have in the area where you’re installing them.
It does take a little work to install them — according to Amazon’s website, each set of four hooks comes with mounting hardware including screws and plastic expansion anchors — but once they’re up, you can hold up to 3.5 pounds’ worth of stuff. This is also a great alternative to over-the-door coat racks, which have caused dents in my door frame or prevented a door from closing easily.
These foldable hooks can also be rotated or folded 90 degrees. They’re perfect for holding rags and grocery bags on the inside of a cabinet door, or displaying your purses and scarves in your bedroom. I’ll personally be installing one right next to my front door to hang wet or snowy coats and umbrellas until they’re dry, but these hooks are also great for holding your bathrobe and towels in your bathroom, storing your accessories on the side of your closet, or suspending your keys, gloves, and other essentials right by your home’s entryway. The best part is that when you don’t need them anymore, you can fold them away.