It does take a little work to install them — according to Amazon’s website, each set of four hooks comes with mounting hardware including screws and plastic expansion anchors — but once they’re up, you can hold up to 3.5 pounds’ worth of stuff. This is also a great alternative to over-the-door coat racks, which have caused dents in my door frame or prevented a door from closing easily.



These foldable hooks can also be rotated or folded 90 degrees. They’re perfect for holding rags and grocery bags on the inside of a cabinet door, or displaying your purses and scarves in your bedroom. I’ll personally be installing one right next to my front door to hang wet or snowy coats and umbrellas until they’re dry, but these hooks are also great for holding your bathrobe and towels in your bathroom, storing your accessories on the side of your closet, or suspending your keys, gloves, and other essentials right by your home’s entryway. The best part is that when you don’t need them anymore, you can fold them away.