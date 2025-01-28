This Small-Space Find Will Cozy Up Your Space for Less than $50 (It’s So Luxe!)
Bouclé fabric and winter weather are meant to go together. The soft upholstery fabric has been all the rage for the past few years, and although you can enjoy it in any season, the sherpa-like texture feels coziest during the cold months. And now Walmart has dropped a bouclé ottoman in its Mainstays collection that gives that luxurious designer feel for just under $50.
“It gives you that high-end designer look for way less,” the creator behind the Walmart Favs Instagram account wrote in a recent caption, adding, “Plus it’s functional with hidden storage and SO cozy. And the price? The perfect home upgrade at a price you’ll love!”
Available in cream, blush pink, and a light sage green, you can use the Mainstays Bouclé Cloud Storage Ottoman to put your feet up, seat guests, and even as a secret hiding spot for blankets, pillows, and your most recent read. The top tier of the ribbed seat pops off to reveal a storage compartment that’s large enough to keep clutter out of sight while you entertain.
It has an overall 4.9-star rating on Walmart’s website, because shoppers can’t get over how nice the bouclé feels and how well the ottoman is constructed. “Perfect for [a] dorm room to use as storage and a stool to get into high beds,” one person wrote in their review. “Also large enough to comfortably sit on for putting shoes on and off or as an extra chair when friends come over. The cover is fluffy, not smooth (like very short sheep wool!) … feels sturdy.”
“LOVE!” another person wrote. “I’m SO glad that I signed up for a back-in-stock reminder! I’m using it as a nightstand until I put my new bed frame together and then I’ll move it to another part of my bedroom probably to store a few small blankets or something. I really lovvvee it, it’s perfect!”
Pick up the Mainstays Bouclé Ottoman while it’s available and enjoy the cozy vibes all winter long. You’ll be hooked on this soft material from here on out!