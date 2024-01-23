These “Cute” $6 Checkerboard Bath Rugs from Walmart Are Going Viral on Instagram
If giving your bathroom a refresh is on your 2024 to-do list, then you might want to swing by your nearest Walmart. The store currently has the cutest tan checkerboard bath mats in stock for under $6 each, which means you can give your bathroom that much-needed redo without blowing through your entire 2024 home improvement budget.
The creator behind the Walmart Favs Instagram account spotted these bath rugs at their local Walmart and just had to share. “New rug, who dis?” their caption reads. “Be on the lookout for these in stores … $5.98.”
The rugs are from the Walmart brand Mainstays and their 18-inch-by-30-inch size is perfect for placing in front of your bath or shower. And it looks like they don’t have a rubber backing, which means they can be cleaned in your washing machine and dryer.
“I neeeed,” one commenter wrote under the Walmart Favs post. Another person added, “Vibesssss.”
The only issue with these rugs is that … they’re not available online yet. That means, if your Walmart doesn’t have them in stock, you’re kind of out of luck.
However, there are a few other retailers that have similar bath mats if you can’t wait around for Walmart.com to stock them. You may have to pay a bit more, but sometimes you need that instant gratification.
This one from Urban Outfitters, for example, is a fun alternative. It also comes in a cream colorway and although you’re paying more, you’re also getting more. This mat is 20 inches by 30 inches in size.
Target also has a neutral-toned checkerboard rug that would fit perfectly in your entryway. It’s just over 2 feet by 4 feet in size, so if you have the space, you can even use it as an oversized bath mat.
Check your local Walmart to see if these viral $6 bath mats are in stock and keep refreshing the Walmart website to see if they get listed. Your outdated bathroom is about to get a super-fresh facelift.