This “Adorable” $12 Halloween Find Looks Like One That’s 5x the Price (It’s So Cozy!)
I don’t know about you, but once August rolls around, I kinda can’t wait to decorate for Halloween. There’s something about this end-of-summer-start-of-fall hybrid that just makes me feel ready for all things spooky. If you’re feeling the Halloween fever now too, then you need to get to Walmart as soon as possible. The department store just debuted a brand-new pumpkin decor find that’s going to make your Halloween and fall season the coziest one yet.
“Okay, Walmart!” Krista from Walmart Finds on Instagram wrote in a recent caption posted August 10. “ This adorable 10” fabric pumpkin is giving major Pottery Barn vibes at a fraction of the cost! It also comes in a pretty light green.” A similar pumpkin on Pottery Barn sells for $49.50, if you’re curious just how good of a deal you’re getting at Walmart.
These cute little pumpkins are upholstered in a cozy fleece fabric and filled with cushy polyester plush. So although you can use them to decorate your dining room table, bookcase, or coffee table, you can also put them on your couch or reading chair because they’re basically just little clouds.
“So cute! Love the cream,” one person commented on Krista’s post. Another said, “The cutest pumpkins!”
You can also pick up this pillowy pumpkin on Walmart’s website, too. They’re just under $12 each and can be brought out year after year. Take that, real pumpkins!
One reviewer on Walmart’s site confirmed that the adorable pumpkins will fool everyone into thinking you paid a lot more for them than you actually did. “Excellent quality and looks like you paid more than advertised. Material reminds me of a Sherpa wool coat, so has texture and dimension. Really gets you into the fall spirit, so I will put out early. Overall, great purchase and definitely recommend.”
Halloween doesn’t have to be spooky! Make your entire fall season cozy, cuddle with these Walmart pumpkins, and check your frights at the door.
Buy: Way To Celebrate Fall Harvest Cream Fabric Pumpkin, $11.97