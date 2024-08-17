This “Adorable” $12 Halloween Find Looks Like One That’s 5x the Price (It’s So Cozy!)

I don’t know about you, but once August rolls around, I kinda can’t wait to decorate for Halloween. There’s something about this end-of-summer-start-of-fall hybrid that just makes me feel ready for all things spooky. If you’re feeling the Halloween fever now too, then you need to get to Walmart as soon as possible. The department store just debuted a brand-new pumpkin decor find that’s going to make your Halloween and fall season the coziest one yet.