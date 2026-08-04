I Saw Walmart’s New Mini Lamps and Immediately Ordered Four
I’m a huge fan of a statement LED rechargeable lamp, but these days, they’re starting to get a bit ubiquitous — a sea of skinny brass fixtures with neutral shades. But it seems that times are changing, especially if the buyers at Walmart have anything to say about it. This big-box retailer just dropped a collection of new rechargeable lamps that are all priced under $30.
Not only will they add a pop of much-needed mood lighting, but some color, texture, and pattern as well. But you might want to shop quickly; Walmart’s new lamps (all in its Home Decor Collection) are already low in stock online!
Walmart’s $30 Fringe Rechargeable Lamp Looks So Vintage
If you haven’t heard, fringe is having a moment, and so is “eclectorian” design (essentially a mix between maximalism and Victorian interiors). This $30 lamp brings you the best of both of those worlds in a chic mini lighting moment you’ll love. It offers three different lighting settings, including warm white, mixed white, and cool white, and it’s cordless, so you can easily move it from spot to spot.
A buzzy Instagram content creator, Allie Marie (@alexandrea.talley), can’t get over this luxe-for-less Walmart find. “Walmart just dropped the cutest brown velvet fringe lamp, and I’m completely obsessed,” Allie captioned an Instagram video.
Walmart Also Dropped a $24 Lamp That Looks 4x Its Price
Move over fringe (but don’t go too far because you’re gorgeous); Walmart also dropped a floral rechargeable light fixture, too. It looks similar to a high-end, designer brand lamp and comes in three styles (brown and white floral, cream and brown, and brown and white striped). The pleated fabric shade gives the light texture and that old-world feel.
In a recent trip to Walmart, Lauren and Raegan (the content creators behind @wallyfaves) spotted this new drop and documented it in an Instagram post. While they were partial to the floral-patterned light, they said all the new lamps are a part of a “Walmart jackpot.”
The Brown Glass Vase on This Minimalist Walmart Lamp Is So Cute
While both of the lamps I’ve shown you come with some jaw-dropping shades, what makes this third drop special is actually the base. This touch-to-light lamp has a circular, vase-shaped clear brown bottom and neutral shade. You can snag it in amber or green and, like the other lamps, it offers three different lightbulb options.
Whether you’re looking for an interior lamp or something to go on your outdoor dining table, you should consider these new finds from Walmart. They instantly add a storied, vintage feel to your space, and I even ordered four!
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