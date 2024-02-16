Stock Up on This “Perfect” $13 Gauze Throw Before It Gets Warm Out
If you’re the type of person who loves to be under a blanket when curled up on the couch or settling into bed, no matter how warm it is outside, then you need to check out Walmart’s gauze throw. It’s the perfect weight for warm weather and will still give you that cozy feeling without forcing you into perspiration overdrive. Spring is just around the corner, after all!
“Walmart has the best throws!” Krista from the Walmart Finds Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “This lightweight gauze option is only $13, and I’m loving the classic stripe!”
The gauze throw from Better Homes & Gardens comes in two colorways, a copper stripe and a beige stripe. It’s made with a 100% cotton gauze that is lightweight and breathable and looks just as good draped over your couch or favorite reading chair as it feels when on your lap. Plus, it’s 50 inches by 72 inches, so it can even be used as an extra blanket on a full-sized bed.
And when it’s time for laundry day, you can toss this blanket in the wash like you would your other linens.
“This gauze blanket is thin, but pretty. It would be lovely for a decorative touch on a blanket ladder or draped over the back of the couch or chair,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Walmart’s website. “But if you live in the hot south like me, then it’s perfect for when you want the comfort of a blanket without the actual heat or weight of one.”
Another reviewer added, “I love this gauze muslin blanket. Perfect for when you want to be cozy but not overly warm, and the neutral beige stripe can go with so many different styles!”
So before the season changes, grab one of these $13 gauze blankets from Walmart to make sure you stay as cozy as possible all year round!