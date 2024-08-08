The $6 Desk Organizer Is So Cute, You’ll Want a Dozen (Shoppers Say It’s a “10/10!”)

When back-to-school season comes around, so does the inspiration to clean up your work-from-home space. There are just so many great desk organizing ideas and products to buy out there before the school year starts, and this year Walmart has the set of desk organizing supplies everyone is going to want. They’re shiny, iridescent, and they’re going to give your desk an instant facelift. And at under $6 each, you can pick up the entire collection without breaking your budget.