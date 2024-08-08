The $6 Desk Organizer Is So Cute, You’ll Want a Dozen (Shoppers Say It’s a “10/10!”)
When back-to-school season comes around, so does the inspiration to clean up your work-from-home space. There are just so many great desk organizing ideas and products to buy out there before the school year starts, and this year Walmart has the set of desk organizing supplies everyone is going to want. They’re shiny, iridescent, and they’re going to give your desk an instant facelift. And at under $6 each, you can pick up the entire collection without breaking your budget.
“Spotted in the school supplies section but these are coming home with me for ME!” a caption of a recent Woah, Wait. Walmart? post, first shared on Aug. 3, reads. “Each piece is under $6!”
The iridescent collection from Pen+Gear features a document tray, a letter sorter, a pen cup, and an all-purpose tray so your entire workspace can be decked out with glittering rainbows.
“Well these are SUPER fun!!” one person commented on the Woah, Wait. Walmart? post. Another said, “Those need to be in my home.” And you can find a ton of different ways to use each of these organization stations. The letter holder, for example, is perfect for organizing incoming and outgoing mail, but you can also use it to stash scrapbooking supplies like stickers and decorative papers, or the go-to recipes you reach for in the kitchen.
And the little tray organizer is as perfect for erasers, paper clips, and rubber bands as it is for your daily jewelry, your collection of lip glosses, or even your car keys. It’s an ideal size for so many things.
But what I love most about the collection so far is the document tray, on sale for $5.97. I can find dozens of reasons to use this in my own WFH space, but it’s also a great (and colorful!) way to prevent mail clutter from taking over.
One commenter on Walmart.com called the document tray a “10/10” in their review.
Head to your nearest Walmart to see if these iridescent school supplies from Pen+Gear are in stock, or pick up your favorite finds online to get your work-from-home area in tip-top shape before summer ends.
Buy: Iridescent Document Tray, $5.97